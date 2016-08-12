Judge orders Michigan recount to stop

Federal judge stops the hand recount of nearly 5 million ballots in the state of Michigan, requested by Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

A federal judge on Wednesday stopped the hand recount of nearly 5 million ballots in the state of Michigan, The Hill reports.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith made the ruling following a hearing on whether the recount was warranted, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The recount had been requested by Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, who said the recounts are necessary to build trust in the country's election system.

On Tuesday, a Michigan appeals court ruled that Stein should not have been allowed to demand a recount in the first place.

The appeals court’s opinion stated Stein is not an “aggrieved candidate” under state law, having received just over 1 percent of the vote on Election Day, according to The Hill.

Stein’s team argued that the recount had already revealed issues with voting in the state, and should continue.

Wednesday’s order came days after Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, announced he would file suit to stop the recount.

"Michigan voters rejected Stein's candidacy by massive margins but her refusal to accept that state-verified result poses an expensive and risky threat to hard-working taxpayers and abuses the intent of Michigan law," Schuette said.

"We have asked the court to end the recount which Stein is pursuing in violation of Michigan laws that protect the integrity of our elections. It is inexcusable for Stein to put Michigan voters at risk of paying millions and potentially losing their voice in the Electoral College in the process."

Stein had previously filed for recounts in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, though she dropped her request for a recount in Pennsylvania earlier this week.