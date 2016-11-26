Trump slams vote recount efforts

President-elect Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday, responding to Green Party nominee Jill Stein's request for a vote recount.

"The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won ..the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

In Trump's opinion, Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.

"This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn’t even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount. All three states were won by large numbers of voters, especially Pennsylvania, which was won by more than 70,000 votes. This is a scam by the Green Party...the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing."

Stein has raised $5.2 million so far, in a campaign to raise about $7 million to fund the recount. This, despite the fact that the estimated cost to fund a voting recount in Wisconsin alone is only $1 million.

If a recount did occur, all states would be required to present their final results by December 19.