Jill Stein asks for recount in Michigan

Green Party presidential nominee files request for a recount in Michigan, where Donald Trump was named the winner earlier this week.

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein on Wednesday officially filed a request for a recount in Michigan, where Donald Trump was named the winner earlier this week.

“The people of Michigan and all Americans deserve a voting system we can trust,” Stein said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

“After a presidential election tarnished by the use of outdated and unreliable machines and accusations of irregularities, people of all political persuasions are asking if our election results are reliable,” she added.

Stein said in the statement the recounts are necessary to build trust in the country's election system.

"We need to verify the vote in this and every election," she said, "so that Americans can be sure we have a fair, secure and accurate voting system.”

The recount in Michigan is expected to begin Friday, the Stein campaign said, according to The Hill.

Stein has already filed for recounts in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while Hillary Clinton’s campaign said on the weekend it will participate in recounts requested by Stein.

On Saturday, Trump blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won...the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.

On Wednesday, Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, criticized the Michigan recount efforts, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The filing by Jill Stein is a reckless attempt to undermine the will of Michigan voters," she said. "Jill Stein made her 1% temper tantrum official and will waste millions of Michigan taxpayers’ dollars, and has acknowledged that the recount will not change anything regarding the Presidential election."