Michigan's attorney general acts to stop recount

Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, says he will file suit to stop a recount requested by Dr. Jill Stein.

Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, announced Friday he would file suit to stop a recount in the state requested by Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, CNN reports.

"Today I am filing suit to stop @DrJillStein's frivolous, expensive recount request," Schuette wrote on Twitter.

The state's top law enforcement official said that he had "filed an emergency motion with the Mich Supreme Court to bypass the Court of Appeals to ensure a timely process."

Stein on Wednesday officially filed a request for a recount in Michigan, where Donald Trump was named the winner earlier this week.

In a statement announcing the move, Stein said the recounts are necessary to build trust in the country's election system.

Schuette's office later put out a statement explaining the motion.

"Michigan voters rejected Stein's candidacy by massive margins but her refusal to accept that state-verified result poses an expensive and risky threat to hard-working taxpayers and abuses the intent of Michigan law," Schuette said, according to CNN.

"We have asked the court to end the recount which Stein is pursuing in violation of Michigan laws that protect the integrity of our elections. It is inexcusable for Stein to put Michigan voters at risk of paying millions and potentially losing their voice in the Electoral College in the process."

Stein has already filed for recounts in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while Hillary Clinton’s campaign said on the weekend it will participate in recounts requested by Stein.

On Saturday, Trump blasted the recount, saying, "The people have spoken and the election is over, and as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night.... It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won...the most [electoral votes] of any Republican since 1988...we carried nine of 13 battleground states, 30 of 50 states, and more than 2,600 counties nationwide - the most since President Ronald Reagan in 1984."

He added that Stein's motive in requesting a vote recount may not be to win the presidency but to line her personal pocket.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)