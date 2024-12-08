The IDF entered the Golan buffer zone last night (Sunday) following the fall of the Assad regime and fears of an attempt by the rebels to attack communities in the Golan Heights area, according to foreign reports.

According to the report, large forces of infantry and tanks were positioned inside the demilitarized zone in order to prevent rebels from entering the area. At the same time, the IDF warned the rebels not to cross the demilitarized zone line.

The Northern Command raised the alert level and activated emergency plans to strengthen defenses in the Golan Heights in response to a possible rebel invasion.

The IDF stated, "In accordance with the situational assessment following the recent events in Syria, including the entry of armed personnel into the buffer zone, the IDF has deployed forces in the buffer zone and in several other places necessary for its defense, to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel."

"We emphasize that the IDF is not interfering with the internal events in Syria. The IDF will continue to operate as long as necessary in order to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel and its civilians." the military added.

Syrian media reported that during the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked key sites in Syria, including advanced weapons systems and weapons production facilities that Israel feared would fall into the hands of the rebels. According to one report, a chemical weapons depot of the Syrian army was also attacked.

in the northern plateau will hold classes remotely today. In other communities, classes will continue as usual. In addition, defense departments in communities near the border have been re-mobilized. They were re-mobilized to ensure security and stability in light of the instability on the Syrian side.

The rebel forces in Syria announced on Sunday morning morning that "the free Syrian people have toppled the regime of Bashar Al-Assad."

Earlier, the rebels had reached "beyond enemy lines" in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and had begun searching for President Bashar Al-Assad.

The rebels stated that they had freed prisoners from the Saydnaya military prison on the outskirts of the Syrian. Two sources from the rebel forces told Reuters that there appeared to be no Syrian army deployment in the city. Al Jazeera reported that officers and security officials withdrew from the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Damascus.

Meanwhile, two senior Syrian officers told Reuters that President Bashar al-Assad had left Damascus for an unknown destination. According to reports in Syria, Assad's plane took off from the country shortly after the rebels took over the capital, but the plane later disappeared from radar and at this point it is unclear what happened to it.