Report: Nasrallah planning to move to Iran for security concerns

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is planning to move to Iran for security concerns, i24NEWS reported, citing the Kuwaiti-based Al-Jarida newspaper.

The newspaper quoted a source with knowledge on the matter as saying that Lebanese and other regional intelligence services had been monitoring the communications between Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Nasrallah's relocation had been featured extensively in those, the source told the newspaper, adding it was possible that Nasrallah had already moved.

Earlier this week, Channel 13 News’ senior Arab affairs correspondent Zvi Yehezkeli reported that Nasrallah has stepped up the security measures around him following the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to Yehezkeli, Nasrallah fears that he is “the next in line” and that “President Trump's last 50 days in office could be significantly dangerous.”

Iran has accused Israel of directing Fakhrizadeh’s death, calling the incident an act of "state terrorism".