Michigan board certifies election results

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted on Monday to certify the state's presidential election results, a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

The two Democrats on the four-member board were joined by one of its two Republicans to vote in favor of certification, according to NBC News. The other Republican board member abstained.

NBC News has projected Biden as the winner in Michigan, where he leads President Donald Trump by over 150,000 votes.

The Michigan Secretary of State will now send the board’s certification for the governor’s sign off.

Monday’s move deals a blow to Trump’s challenges of the election results. The President maintains there was widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election and has filed a number of challenges in different states.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign appealed a court decision rejecting its request for an injunction blocking the certification of the vote count in the key state of Pennsylvania.

A day earlier, a judge had rejected the Trump campaign’s request, accusing the Trump legal team of presenting “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.”