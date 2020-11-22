Trump appeals court decision in Pennsylvania vote count

On last day before certification, Trump campaign appeals judge's rejection of request to block certification of Pennsylvania vote count.

The Trump campaign has appealed a court decision rejecting its request for an injunction blocking the certification of the vote count in the key state of Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, campaign officials notified a judge that the president’s legal team challenging the vote count had appealed a decision over the weekend by U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to reject the request for an injunction against the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign is turning to the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals to back its request that the results in Pennsylvania not be certified until a comprehensive audit of the ballot count be conducted.

The president’s legal team has claimed that the president rightfully won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, with hundreds of thousands of illegal votes cast in the state, and large numbers of votes flipped from Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Monday is the last day for county boards in Pennsylvania to file their election results with the commonwealth secretary and have the results certified.

On Saturday night, Judge Brann rejected the Trump campaign’s request, accusing the Trump legal team of presenting “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence.”

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” the opinion said. “Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”