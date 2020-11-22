FDA grants emergency authorization to antibody treatment given to Trump

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted emergency authorization to the experimental antibody treatment given to President Trump last month when he developed COVID-19, The Washington Post reports.

The drug, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is designed to prevent infected people from developing severe illness. Instead of waiting for the body to develop its own protective immune response, the drug imitates the body’s natural defenses.

Trump received an infusion of Regeneron’s investigational drug after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and began showing symptoms. He received the drug through a compassionate use program, also called expanded access, that allows people to get unapproved drugs, according to The Washington Post.

After he was released from hospital where he was treated for his bout with COVID-19, Trump published a video message in which he praised the Regeneron antibody cocktail and said he would work to get Regeneron and similar drugs available to everyone.

“They gave me Regeneron and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” he said at the time, adding, “These are things that nobody even thought of a few months ago. I view these, I know they call them therapeutic, but to me it wasn’t therapeutic. It just made me better. I call that a cure.”