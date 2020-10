After Pres. Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, he is reportedly received a single dose of a 'promising' experimental treatment.

According to an AP report, after contracting COVID-19, US President Trump is receiving a promising experiminetal treatment by the name of REGN-COV2.

The drug was produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regeneron said the President has received a single dose of the drug, which he is receiving via IV.

The treatment is said to be in the last stages of testing. Trump is the first virus patient to receive the medicine.