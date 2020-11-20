PA opposes US recognition of 'settlement products'

Abbas spokesman says new US move will not legitimize "settlements" which will eventually be dismantled.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday issued a statement in which he blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the town of Psagot and the US administration's decision to recognize products originating in Judea and Samaria as products made in Israel.

Abu Rudeineh noted that the new US policy is “a blatant provocation” against all the decisions of international institutions, and is consistent with other decisions of the Trump administration that are practically taking part in the "occupation of Palestinian lands."

The move will not give legitimacy to the Israeli settlements that will sooner or later be eliminated, he added.

"We demand that the international community, and specifically from the UN Security Council, take responsibility and implement its decisions, in particular Resolution 2334 which was adopted with the consent of the previous US administration," Abu Rudeineh said.