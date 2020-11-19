What did Pompeo have to eat and drink at the Psagot winery?

Psagot winery 'honored' to host US Secretary of State on his first visit to Judea and Samaria.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote a personal greeting at the end of his visit to Psagot Winery in the winery's guestbook.

The secretary and his entourage were hosted for a festive meal at the winery located at Sha'ar Binyamin, where Pompeo also got to enjoy the variety of wines of the winery, whose name is well known around the world.

"Psagot Winery is honored to host the honorable Secretary of State of the United States, his wife and representatives of the US Embassy in Israel," the menu reads.

