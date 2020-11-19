Pompeo: Products from Judea and Samaria are 'Made in Israel'

US Sec. of State says during Samaria winery visit US will allow Judea and Samaria products to be labeled 'Made in Israel.'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday during his visit at the Psagot winery that the US will allow products from Judea and Samaria to be labeled "Made in Israel."

"All producers within areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities... will be required to mark goods as 'Israel', 'Product of Israel', or 'Made in Israel' when exporting to the United States," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo landed at noon in the Psagot community in Mateh Binyamin, where the world-famous local Psagot Winery in located.

This is the first official visit of such a senior American representative to a Jewish community across the Green Line.

Activists from the far-left organization Peace Now were waiting for Pompeo, protesting against his visit by chanting "Israel, Palestine, two states for two peoples."

In advance of his visit, the Regavim organization hung signs welcoming him:

"Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Welcome and Thank You, the People of Israel."