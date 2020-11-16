Meretz chief offers 'shocking' response on EU terror funding

As Knesset probes European funding of groups tied to terrorism, Blue and White MK blasts Meretz chief. 'Doesn't this bother you?'

The Knesset held a discussion Monday on foreign funding for Israeli and Palestinian Authority-based non-governmental organizations, including groups in the PA with ties to terrorism.

During the hearing, Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh clashed with Meretz chief Nitzan Horowitz, accusing him of ignoring foreign funding for terrorists.

At one point, Cotler-Wunsh cited a December 2019 report by the group NGO Monitor, which linked terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine to NGOs which receive funding from European governments.

The PFLP terrorists included a cell responsible for the August 2019 bombing attack that killed an Israeli teenager, Rina Shnerb.

Cotler-Wunsh confronted Horowitz on the matter, accusing him of indifference, and asking him whether he was at all concerned by foreign funding for terror-linked groups.

“Imp discussion on foreign govt $ NGOs, inc to terror tied orgs & need for transparency,” Cotler-Wunsh tweeted Monday morning.

“Some MKs aren’t disturbed. I asked Nitzan Horowitz: ‘Does it bother you that the murderers of Rina Shnerb worked for Eur govt $ NGOs?’”

“His shocking response: ‘No.’”