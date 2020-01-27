Is Europe funding the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine?

Eight reports released Monday by the NGO Monitor Research Institute point to the close relationship between eight European-funded organizations and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) organization.

The documents detail the latest government funding and present new data on the relationship between senior executives and employees in organizations and the Popular Front.

The organizations include Adamir, the International Association for Child-Palestinian Rights, the Health Committees (HWC), the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, the Union of Agricultural Labor Committees (UAWC), the Union of Health Committees (UHWC) and the Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC).

They all have extensive ties to PFLP as part of a broad-based campaign to advance its agenda through civil rights frameworks. Two of the organizations even led the complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

According to reports, more than seventy past and present organization employees, founders, board members, and management have a connection to terror.

Among the funding governments are Belgium, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and various UN frameworks.

These findings raise questions about governments' ability to control their money, especially when it comes to a terror organization known as such in the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.

NGO Monitor Research Institute President Professor Gerald Steinberg says: "The comprehensive analysis of the corporate network clearly shows the connection to the murderous terror organization. The reports add new details on how the Popular Front's alleged human rights organizations are taking advantage of governments' lack of control over grants. We demand that the funders stop funding these organizations, which work against peace and human rights."