Three teens indicted in beheading of French history teacher

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old girl charged with “criminal terrorist conspiracy” in connection with murder of teacher in Paris suburb.

Stabbing attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine

Three teenagers were indicted on Friday in the murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded last month after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to his students during a free speech lesson, a judicial source told AFP.

Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl have been charged with “criminal terrorist conspiracy”, the source said.

They were arrested on Tuesday, according to the report.

The men – one French and one a Russian of Chechen origin – are suspected of having been in contact with Paty’s killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, and have been placed in pre-trial detention.

The girl was placed in a youth detention center. She had been in contact with one of the two men.

Paty was decapitated near his school in a Paris suburb by Anzorov in response to a social media campaign denouncing the teacher’s use of cartoons published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in a class on freedom of expression.

His murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on Islamist extremism and violence.

Anzorov was shot and killed by police.

Ten people have now been charged in the case, including a 14-year-old and 15-year-old accused of pointing Paty out to his killer.

Following Paty’s murder, Macron defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed on the grounds of freedom of speech, raising the ire of the Muslim world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led the charge against France, questioning Macron’s mental state last week. In response, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations, a first in French-Turkish diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, compared between Holocaust denial and cartoons that insult the Prophet Mohammed.