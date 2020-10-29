Khamenei links Holocaust denial with Mohammed cartoons

Iran’s Supreme Leader wonders why it is a crime to deny the Holocaust while it is permissible to insult the Muslim prophet.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday compared between Holocaust denial and cartoons that insult the Prophet Mohammed.

“The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?” tweeted Khamenei.

The tweet comes amid controversy over cartoons of Mohammed in France following the October 16 beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in a suburb of Paris after he showed cartoons of the prophet in class.

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a firm stance against Islamism in the wake of the attack and has strongly defended the right to publish cartoons of Mohammed.

In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Khamenei attacked Macron’s stance and wrote, “Young French people! Ask your President why he supports insulting God’s Messenger in the name of freedom of expression. Does freedom of expression mean insulting, especially a sacred personage? Isn’t this stupid act an insult to the reason of the ppl who elected him?”

Khamenei’s Holoaust denial is nothing new, as he regularly questions the veracity of the Holocaust. In 2014, he suggested that the Holocaust “was not real”.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who denied the Holocaust on a regular basis as well, said prior to leaving the Presidency that he prided himself most on his denial of the Holocaust.

In addition, Iran has repeatedly held Holocaust-denying cartoon exhibits.