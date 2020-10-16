Suspected terror attack in Paris

Attacker who reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" stabs and kills a person before being shot and killed by police.

French anti-terror prosecutors said Friday they are investigating an assault in which a man was stabbed on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police.

The attack occurred at around 5:00 p.m. local time near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of Paris.

Some reports said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

While some reports indicated the victim was beheaded, other reports said he had been stabbed in the throat.

The attacker was severely injured after being shot by police in a neighboring town, sources close to the investigations said.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) announced that it was investigating a killing "in relation to a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal terrorist association".

Some reports said that the victim was a college teacher who had shared caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Mohammed during a course, but this has yet to be confirmed.

This is a developing story.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)