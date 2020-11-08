Trump campaign files lawsuit over voter fraud in Arizona

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee on Saturday filed a lawsuit in Arizona alleging that Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day, Fox News reports.

The lawsuit came just hours after the 2020 presidential race was called in favor of Joe Biden after he garnered enough electoral votes to get him past the 270 needed to win the presidency.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court for the state of Arizona and for the County of Maricopa, alleges that numerous voters were alerted by devices in an electronic tabulation machine to a “facial irregularity” in their ballot, which they described as an “overvote,” but that they were “induced by poll workers to override the tabulator’s rejection of the ballot in the good faith belief that their vote would be duly registered and tabulated.”

“In actuality, overriding the electronic tabulator’s alert automatically disqualifies the putative ‘overvotes’ without additional review or adjudication,” the suit claimed, adding that Arizona law requires that overvotes “be subjected to further review in an effort to discern the actual intent of the voter.”

“While this safeguard was afforded to putative overvotes cast on early ballots and on Election Day ballots that poll workers properly segregated in a separate repository, potentially thousands of voters across Maricopa County have been disenfranchised by systematic improper tabulator overrides,” the lawsuit states.

“Upon information and belief, the adjudication and tabulation of these ballots will prove determinative of the outcome of the election for President of the United States in Arizona and/or other contested offices in Maricopa County,” the suit continued, adding that “injunctive and mandamus remedies are necessary” to secure the integrity of the election.

The lawsuit included a number of exhibits, including sworn statements by individuals detailing their experiences.

It asks for the manual inspection of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person, the same way that elections officials examined overvoted ballots that were mailed in or dropped off.

The suit comes after the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump stood his ground regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 elections.

He tweeted, "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

He also tweeted, "71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!"