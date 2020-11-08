Trump stands ground: 'I won the election'

President Trump tweets: '71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!'

Tags: Trump voter fraud 2020 USA Elections
Mordechai Sones ,

President Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
President Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

U.S. President Donald Trump is standing his ground regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 elections. He tweeted: "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

He also tweeted: "71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!"

After criticism by Opposition head Yair Lapid that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Foreign Minister have not yet issued a statement congratulating Biden, Israeli officials explained that Netanyahu is waiting for an official announcement.

However, critics note that there will be no such announcement for a long time, and in the past Netanyahu did congratulate presidents-elect at an earlier stage, like Trump in 2016. It is believed that Netanyahu is stalling due to the controversy regarding the voter fraud claims.



top