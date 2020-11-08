Trump stands ground: 'I won the election'

U.S. President Donald Trump is standing his ground regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 elections. He tweeted: "THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!"

He also tweeted: "71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!"

After criticism by Opposition head Yair Lapid that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Foreign Minister have not yet issued a statement congratulating Biden, Israeli officials explained that Netanyahu is waiting for an official announcement.

However, critics note that there will be no such announcement for a long time, and in the past Netanyahu did congratulate presidents-elect at an earlier stage, like Trump in 2016. It is believed that Netanyahu is stalling due to the controversy regarding the voter fraud claims.