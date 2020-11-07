The Associated Press and CNN announced Joe Biden is U.S. President after projecting he has won Pennsylvania.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to tweet despite the expected loss, "I won the election by a lot."

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country", Biden tweeted, "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not".

"I will keep the faith that you have placed in me", he added.

Meanwhile, a Trump advisor told CNN that in fact the campaign has "no concrete evidence" of anything to do with election fraud. President Trump is reportedly at his golf club in Virginia.

In the state of Pennsylvania, Biden took the lead yesterday and after counting 99% of the votes, Biden leads by 0.5%, which is about 30,000 votes. If Biden wins in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electors, he will not need a victory in another state to pave the way to the White House.

Tonight Biden made it clear in a speech that "the victory is not ours yet - but it is clear from the numbers that we will win." According to him, at the end of the vote count he will win more than 300 electors, with only 270 needed for him to win. "We've made a comeback in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the last day," he said.