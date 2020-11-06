Rep. Omar accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing'

Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accused Israel of violating international law and carrying out "ethnic cleansing" after Israeli security forces demolished homes built illegally by Bedouin in the Jordan Valley earlier this week.

“This a grave crime—in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law,” tweeted Omar, alongside a link to an article on the demolition.

“The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere,” she added.

Omar, who won re-election in Minnesota's 5th district earlier this week, is notorious for her past controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire last year after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Last September, Omar called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "existence" a problem in an interview with CBS.

A month earlier, Israel barred Omar and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from entering the country due to their support for BDS.

