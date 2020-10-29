Suspect with knife shouting 'Allahu Akbar' shot in Avignon

Incident comes amid reports of attack at French consulate in Saudi Arabia and Nice terror attack.

A suspect with a knife reportedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" has been fatally shot during an attack on police officers in Avignon, The Telegraph reported.

This comes after a man reportedly attacked a security guard with a sharp object at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

The security guard was lightly injured, while the attacker was caught.

Earlier, at least three people were murdered and several others have been injured in a terror attack at Notre Dame Cathedral in the southern city of Nice, France.

According to local reports, one of the victims, a woman, was beheaded by the terrorist.