Two dead in stabbing spree in city of Nice, France

Suspect has been taken into custody. Nice mayor: Looks like a terror incident.

At least two people are confirmed dead and several others have been injured after a man went on a stabbing spree not far from the Notre Dame church in the southern city of Nice, France.

The incident occurred at around nine o'clock this morning, local time, the Express reports.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Writing on Twitter, the French interior minister, Gerald Darmainin, wrote: "Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow instructions ... I am chairing a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry."

The Independent reported that the mayor of Nice has said the stabbing appears to be a terror incident.