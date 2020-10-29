Report: Man attacks guard at French consulate in Saudi Arabia

Man reportedly attacks security guard with sharp object at French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

A man reportedly attacked a security guard with a sharp object at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

The security guard was lightly injured, while the attacker was caught.



