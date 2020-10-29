A man reportedly attacked a security guard with a sharp object at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.
The security guard was lightly injured, while the attacker was caught.
|
Report: Man attacks guard at French consulate in Saudi Arabia
Man reportedly attacks security guard with sharp object at French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.
Tags: Saudi Arabia
Stabbing knife attack
iStock
A man reportedly attacked a security guard with a sharp object at the French consulate in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.
The security guard was lightly injured, while the attacker was caught.
top