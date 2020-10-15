Twitter to remove posts that deny the Holocaust

Twitter follows in the footsteps of Facebook, which announced a similar move earlier this week.

Twitter will follow in the footsteps of Facebook and remove posts that deny the Holocaust for violating its hateful conduct policy, a company spokeswoman told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Twitter’s policy doesn’t explicitly state that denying violent events is against the rules, but the spokeswoman confirmed that “attempts to deny or diminish” violent events, including the Holocaust, would be removed based on the company’s interpretation of the policy.

“We strongly condemn anti-Semitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service,” she said in a statement quoted by Bloomberg.

“We also have a robust ‘glorification of violence’ policy in place and take action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust,” she added.

Earlier this week, Facebook announced it would block posts denying the Holocaust. The company’s move reversed a stance by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

The company said it changed course after more data emerged, including a study showing almost a quarter of 18- to 39-year-old adults in the US thought the Holocaust was a myth or was exaggerated.

Facebook was responding to a campaign by Holocaust survivors urging Zuckerberg to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site.

Co-ordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the #NoDenyingIt campaign uses Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages and posts as hate speech.

Zuckerberg raised the ire of the Claims Conference and others with comments in 2018 to the tech website Recode that posts denying the Nazi annihilation of 6 million Jews would not necessarily be removed.

He said at the time he did not think Holocaust deniers were “intentionally” getting it wrong, and that as long as posts were not calling for harm or violence, even offensive content should be protected.

After an outcry, Zuckerberg clarified that while he personally found “Holocaust denial deeply offensive” he believed that “the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech.”