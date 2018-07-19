Young Israel calls on Facebook to ban Holocaust deniers

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Thursday called on Facebook to take immediate steps to bar Holocaust deniers from the popular social media site.
On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended Holocaust deniers' "right" to publish posts denying the Holocaust, even though he claimed to find their positions "deeply offensive."
"Denying the heinous and indescribable atrocities carried out by the Nazis is a terrible affront to the memories of the six-million innocent Jewish men, women and children who perished during one of the darkest chapters in world history, and it is unfathomable that Facebook allows itself to be used as a vehicle to perpetuate such a blatant distortion of what took place during the Holocaust."