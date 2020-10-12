Facebook to ban Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Facebook banning posts denying or distorting Holocaust, will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information.

Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide, reports the Associated Press.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Monday announced the new policy, in another attempt by the company to suppress disinformation before the U.S. presidential election.

Facebook was responding to a campaign by Holocaust survivors urging Zuckerberg to take action to remove Holocaust denial posts from the social media site.

Coordinated by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the campaign used Facebook itself to make the survivors’ entreaties to Zuckerberg heard, posting one video per day urging him to remove Holocaust-denying groups, pages, and posts as hate speech.