Internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist and Hesder Yeshiva in Shaalvim graduate Dr. Shmuel Rochberger today issued a plea to Knesset and government members following revelations of several senior government officials and legislators violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

The letter reads:

"Judge every man favorably, it is said in Pirkei Avot.

"The best of our people have stumbled by violating the lockdown guidelines - the President, the Prime Minister, the finest Knesset Members and ministers, and now also one of the best from among our people - the head of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman.

"One could react reflexively - with self-righteousness cloaked in hypocrisy - by expressing deep shock, which would be articulated in the columns of the best publicists, in the written and electronic press.

"But you can also try to read between the lines and ask:

"How could such a brilliant and valued person, whose entire life is a chronicle of devotion to the State of Israel and its inhabitants, find it appropriate to break the rules of the closure?

"The answer in my opinion is clear and it's time to say it openly:

"All these good people just do not really believe in the logic behind the policy of closure and paralyzing all the residents of Israel.

"They secretly understand that the disease is dangerous for the elderly and those at-risk but mild in young and healthy people.

"They do not really believe in the existing predatory policy and like them many millions of Israelis.

"Perhaps it's time to seriously consider the other approach - the one supported by hundreds of doctors and scientists in the State of Israel - to better protect adults and allow healthy young people to acquire immunity and thus significantly reduce mortality and serious morbidity and prevent economic and human destruction."