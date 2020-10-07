PM's wife violated lockdown, summoned hairdresser to home

By way of explanation, Sara Netanyahu said she thought she was allowed "as an influential public figure"

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, a hairdresser was summoned to the Prime Minister’s Residence during the current lockdown, in violation of government directives, in order to tend to the wife of the Prime Minister, Sara Netanyahu.

Although the law allows the Prime Minister to avail himself of the services of a hairdresser during lockdown, the same does not apply to his spouse, who is not categorized as a public official. However, Sara Netanyahu apparently believed otherwise, responding to the allegations by saying that: “I assumed that I was allowed to [use hairdressing services], as I did so before appearing on television in a video explaining how to wear a face mask.” She added that, “I am meticulous in adhering to the guidelines.”

All hairdressing establishments have been shuttered during the current lockdown that began just prior to Rosh Hashanah. As a consequence, thousands of hairdressers are stuck at home without a source of income while millions of citizens are unable to use their services.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s wife responded: “Sara Netanyahu is meticulous in observing Health Ministry directives. During both lockdowns, she did not leave her home and continued her work as a child psychologist mainly over Zoom and using the telephone. Mrs. Netanyahu is especially punctilious, as is the rest of her family, to wear face masks, even at home, as are staff working at the Prime Minister’s Residence and all service providers who visit there. She personally requires this of all staff, as they will attest.

“Mrs. Netanyahu also adhered to the directives over Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot, and on Yom Kippur she prayed outside on the street near the building.

“In advance of the Sukkot holiday, Mrs. Netanyahu filmed a short clip for television explaining how and why to wear a face mask. Since she is an influential public figure, she assumed that she was permitted to engage the services of a hairdresser, as is customary for those appearing on television. Both Mrs. Netanyahu and the hairdresser wore face masks and gloves for the duration of the visit, and she even asked the hairdresser not to talk, as an extra precautionary procedure.”