Nadav Argaman's daughter, other guests not living in family home were present last Shabbat, first day of Sukkot, at home of Shin Bet head.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman hosted family members at his home on Sukkot in violation of government COVID-19 guidelines, it was reported this afternoon on Reshet Bet.

The report says Argaman's daughter and other guests who do not live in the family home were present on Saturday at the GSS chief's home.

According to government COVID-19 lockdown regulations, presence in the house or sukkah of a person who does not live in that house is an offense for which the fine is NIS 500.

Also straying more than 1,000 meters from one's residence not for the purpose of stocking up on food or essential groceries is prohibited and carries a fine of NIS 500.

4,883 fines were handed out to ordinary Israeli citizens yesterday for violating coronavirus guidelines. Most of them, 2,881, were issued for going out for a prohibited purpose.

In recent days, COVID-19 regulation violations by public figures have been exposed, including by Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel, who yesterday apologized for a similar circumstance and by former Deputy Minister MK Mickey Levy.

At the beginning of yesterday's Coronavirus Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister referred to the Gamliel affair and said, "We're all committed to following the rules. This includes all representatives of the public - ministers and Knesset Members."

Neither Argaman, Levy, nor Gamliel have offered to forfeit their positions of public trust after violating government policy.