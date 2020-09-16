Republicans Overseas Israel releases campaign following rocket fire: "Whoever does not vote, gives his vote to the enemies of Israel."

Republicans Overseas Israel released a video containing a host of derogatory remarks and threats from Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations and the Palestinian Authority against US President Donald Trump, under the slogan: "They do not want Trump in the White House. Whoever does not vote, lends his vote to the enemies of Israel."

The video was published following the signing of the historic peace agreement between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House, and the firing of rockets at the city Ashdod by the Hamas terrorist organization which took place during the signing ceremony.

Republican Overseas Israel's campaign is currently working to motivate hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in Israel to vote for President Trump, and to raise the turnout among them ahead of the presidential election on November 3.

The chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, Marc Zell, said, "Tonight we are witnessing a truly historic event - a peace agreement in exchange for true peace. US President Donald Trump is Israel's greatest friend in the White House. The Palestinian terrorist organizations proved tonight that they do not want him to serve another term, so the time has come for us, US citizens living in Israel, to wake up and vote for Trump. Because this time, we must say thank you."