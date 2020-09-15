6 hurt in rocket attack during signing of peace deal

As Prime Minister Netanyahu signed a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House Red Alert alarms sounded in the city of Ashkelon and in its industrial area, as well as in various neighborhoods in the city of Ashdod, injuring at least six people.

Residents in Ashdod and Ashkelon reported hearing loud explosions of intercepting rockets over the cities.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yitzchak Ponfender, who was one of the first responders at the scene, stated: "Shrapnel from one of the rockets that was just launched at Israel fell in the city and caused damage to stores at a strip mall. The falling shrapnel as well as the color red siren caused panic and confusion among residents in the area. As a result, one pedestrian was moderately injured and five others sustained light injuries. Together with other EMS personnel, I treated those injured in the incident. Additionally, United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit (PCRU) whose expertise lies in providing psychological first aid at the scene of traumatic medical incidents was active at the scene and treated numerous residents for emotional and psychological shock."