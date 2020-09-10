Watch: Massive fire at Beirut port

Giant fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after blast at the port kills at least 190 and leaves thousands injured.

A huge fire has broken out at the Beirut port, as seen in footage at the scene.

Many firefighting planes and crews are operating at the scene in an attempt to contain the flames. The Lebanese army also approached civilians and asked them to get away from all roads in the port area immediately due to fears of the fire spreading.

The fire comes around a month after a giant explosion at the port killed at least 190 people and left thousands injured.

Later last month, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that Hezbollah had received from Iran many supplies of ammonium nitrate, the same substance that caused the massive explosion.

The report, which quoted anonymous intelligence sources from western countries, stated that documentation exists which proves that Hezbollah had ammonium at its disposal.

Hezbollah ordered similar amounts to those that blew up on August 4 from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, under the command of General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US in Iraq at the start of the year, according to Die Welt.

Ammonium nitrate is also used in the construction industry and fertilization, but terror groups have been known to use it for making bombs.

The report casts a doubt over the denial by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that his group had any connection to the blast in Beirut.