Watch: Huge explosion in Beirut

Blast was reportedly accident at fireworks warehouse, not related to terrorism.

A large explosion was reported in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon Tuesday afternoon. The blast shook buildings and left a tall plume of smoke which could be seen from far away.

Lebanese media reported that the explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse and is not related to terrorism.

Dozens of people were reportedly injured in the blast and evacuated to the hospital.

There is no apparent connection between the explosion and recent tensions between the State of Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.