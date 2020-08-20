Report: Hezbollah received ammonium nitrate from Iran

German newspaper reports Hezbollah received from Iran many supplies of substance that caused Beirut explosion.

Hezbollah received from Iran many supplies of ammonium nitrate, the same substance that caused the massive explosion in Beirut’s port earlier this month, the German Die Welt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The report, which quoted anonymous intelligence sources from western countries, stated that documentation exists which proves that Hezbollah had ammonium at its disposal.

Hezbollah ordered similar amounts to those that blew up on August 4 from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, under the command of General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated by the US in Iraq at the start of the year, according to Die Welt.

Ammonium nitrate is also used in the construction industry and fertilization, but terror groups have been known to use it for making bombs.

The report casts a doubt over the denial by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that his group had any connection to the blast in Beirut.

While most Lebanese authorities say the explosion was triggered by a fire in a port warehouse, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has hinted that the blast may have been caused by a bomb or other “external interference.”

Earlier this week, the head of Lebanon's customs authority was formally arrested after being questioned over the massive explosion.