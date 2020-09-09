Saudi Arabia to permit all Israeli flights to fly over its airspace

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner says Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have agreed to open airspaces to all flights from Israel.

The move means that Israeli airlines will be able to fly from Israel to Asia and significantly shorten flight times.

Saudi Arabia last week announced that it would permit United Arab Emirates flights to "all countries", including Israel, to pass through its airspace.

Earlier that week, the historic first flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates and back again flew over Saudi Arabian airspace.

Bahrain also announced last week that it had accepted a request from the government of the United Arab Emirates to allow flights between the UAE and Israel to cross its airspace.

Bahrain’s announcement follows reports that it is expected to announce the normalization of ties with Israel very soon, perhaps following the official signing of Israel’s agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia so far has poured cold water on the idea of an agreement with Israel. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz told US President Donald Trump this week there would be no normalization with Israel without Palestinian statehood.