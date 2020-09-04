Satellite footage shows aftermath of Syria strikes

Satellite footage reveals damage caused by recent attacks in Syria. It is believed the attacks damaged arms shipments from Iran.

An intelligence report published on Thursday by ImageSat International (ISI) reveals satellite footage of the results of the two attacks in Syria attributed to Israel from the past week.

The images show the damage done to the Damascus International Airport as well as to a military base. The report estimates that the attacks caused damage to arms shipments from Iran, and also sent a threatening message to Tehran in order to prevent Iran from continuing to establish itself in Syria.

Meanwhile, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that the air strike attributed to Israel in Syria on Wednesday night targeted the T4 airport in the Homs area as well as "Iranian facilities." The Observatory claimed that Iran-backed fighters were killed in the strike.

Syrian media reported on Wednesday evening that the country’s air defense systems were activated following an attack over the city of Homs.

The Syrian army claimed that Israeli aircraft fired missiles at the T4 air base located in the area.

On Monday evening, the Syrian news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, some of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

11 people were killed in the air strike, which Syrian media attributed to Israel, according to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The T4 base has been targeted by past air strikes. One such air strike two years ago reportedly killed 14 people.