IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

Attack comes in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft attacked military positions and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory on Monday.

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing assessment of the situation and is acting firmly and resolutely against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty."

On Monday, 36 fires broke out in communities located near the Gaza border as a result of incendiary balloons that were fired from the Gaza Strip.

The attack marks the second consecutive night that the IDF has struck targets in Gaza.

Early Monday morning, IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft attacked military positions and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip in retaliation to the firing of incendiary balloons towards southern Israel.

On Friday, a "Red Color" siren was sounded in the city of Sderot and in Kibbutz Ibim.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.