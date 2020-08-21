Iron Dome intercepts rocket fired from Gaza

"Red Color" siren sounded in Sderot and area. IDF confirms one rocket was fired from Gaza.

A "Red Color" siren was sounded in the city of Sderot and in Kibbutz Ibim on Friday evening.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Overnight Thursday, 12 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel. One of them directly hit a home in Sderot. There were no physical injuries, but the house was damaged.

In response to the ongoing rocket fire, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked a series of Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza on Thursday night and Friday morning.

On Thursday evening, terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired three rockets towards Kibbutz Kissufim. The rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Previously, the IDF targeted a concrete production site used by Hamas to build underground infrastructure and tunnels in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

A total of 42 fires broke out in communities near the Gaza border on Thursday from incendiary and explosive balloons fired from Gaza.

