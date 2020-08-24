IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

Attack carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israel.

IDF fighter jets, tanks and aircraft attacked military positions and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip early Monday morning.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the day.

"The IDF is conducting an ongoing assessment of the situation and is acting firmly and resolutely against any attempt to carry out terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty," the IDF statement added.

At least 28 fires broke out on Sunday as a result of incendiary balloons fired from Gaza into Israel.

Several balloons landed within communities, and one landed near a children's play area in the Eshkol Regional Council area.

On Friday, a "Red Color" siren was sounded in the city of Sderot and in Kibbutz Ibim.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was identified as having been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Overnight Thursday, 12 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel. One of them directly hit a home in Sderot. There were no physical injuries, but the house was damaged.

In response to the ongoing rocket fire, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked a series of Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza on Thursday night and Friday morning.