Rocket fired toward Sderot, IDF attacks Hamas compound in Gaza

Sirens were sounded on Thursday night in the Sderot area. The IDF said that the details were under investigation. Among the scenarios being looked into is a rocket hitting a home in Sderot.

Magen David Adom reported that a woman in her 50s was injured while on her way to a protected area in Sderot. In addition, Magen David Adom provided medical treatment to three people who suffered from anxiety.

Shortly after the sirens in Sderot, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack targeted a military compound of the Hamas terrorist organization, which included a site for the production of rockets.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier in the night.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and is prepared and ready to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences of the terrorist acts against the citizens of Israel," said the IDF.

On Thursday evening, terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired three rockets towards Kibbutz Kissufim. The rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Previously, the IDF targeted a concrete production site used by Hamas to build underground infrastructure and tunnels in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza toward Israeli territory.

A total of 42 fires broke out in communities near the Gaza border on Thursday from incendiary and explosive balloons fired from Gaza.