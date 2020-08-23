The coming major Gaza eruption and what should be known about it

Would any nation hesitate to retaliate massively if its civilians' lives and property were deliberately attacked daily? Op-ed.

Imagine if other countries were being subjected to what you'll see below. How long would they put up with such things before taking decisive (i.e., not "tit-for-tat") action to end it. And as completely, and with as minimum cost to themselves, as possible?



With Israeli lives and property being deliberately targeted for destruction, and thousands upon thousands of acres of Israel being set on fire by Arabs from Gaza, it appears that Israel has once again finally started to overdose on these clear acts of war. It appears that Israel is preparing to respond in a big way.

Of course, I’m hoping that the response is exceptionally effective, and able to be done in such a way as to indeed minimize the risk to the mostly young Jewish soldiers who often have to go in on the ground to locate the cowardly rats in their dens--more often than not deliberately embedded amid the technicality non-combatant population used as human shields.

To better understand the predicament Israel faces in Gaza and in other terrorist havens in historical Judea and Samaria (aka, “West Bank,” intended to be part of Israel and called that because of British imperial shenanigans and "Transjordan's" illegal land grab of the post-WWI early 20th century) as well, there is an action-packed movie about a joint FBI raid in a faraway Arab land that is telling, indeed, titled The Kingdom

With the above as background, let’s proceed.

It wasn’t the first time, by far, that "Progressive," slanted, National Public Radio had committed a travesty.

Right after eight young Jews were deliberately murdered (many others wounded) in a Jerusalem yeshiva in March 2008, NPR’s Linda Gradstein briefly mentioned this horrendous story on the air waves - and then gave the same amount of time immediately afterwards explaining how this massacre of students - as if the Arabs ever needed an excuse - was a response to Israel’s incursion into Gaza which had left over one hundred Arabs dead, allegedly half of them civilians. Israel’s numbers greatly disputed the Arab ones and there was only a bare mention of the thousands of rockets launched at Israeli civilians, who had at most 15 seconds to reach a shelter when sirens wailed, from Gaza before Israel's operation.

In Jenin, for example, on another occasion, Arabs claimed 500 "innocent Arabs" had died when Israel went after terrorists hiding behind skirts of women and strollers of infants. Neutral official conformation later put the number at around 50 instead--with Israel losing over 30 of its own soldiers due to their going house to house instead of blasting the infamous Jenin terror nest from the air, as indeed Arab nations typically do when facing their own enemies, either internal or external ones. Think of both Assads' actions in Syria (the "Hama Solution" and more current examples); King Hussein of Jordan in "Black September" 1970; Saddam's mass gassing and the Arab Anfal Campaign in Iraq which slaughtered some 200,000 Kurds over time, etc. and so forth.

NPR's Gradstein ended her report, only as a footnote, by briefly adding that that earlier Israel incursion was due to (frequent--GAH) rocket fire from Gaza.

Sound familiar ?

One of the scenes in The Kingdom was timely and telling, indeed.

When going after the leader of a major terror group in an apartment building, FBI and allied Arab forces have to tediously work their way through women, children, and other real or alleged non-combatants, some of which turn out not to be so. A dangerous and complicated matter, to say the least, and one Israel faces all the time.

Hezbollah, in Lebanon (with some 150,000 advanced missiles aimed at Jewish civilians), set up operations on Israel's northern border the same way. In the movie, an invalid, apparently harmless seated old man turns out to be the terror mastermind.

Once again, the above scenario is right out of the real life predicament which Israel faces daily in Gaza--with Arabs using kids as human shields, placing stores of missiles in schools and hospitals. Behind those women and children bused in to "demonstrate" on the Gaza-Israel border are Hamas operatives with weapons.

Massive numbers of incendiary balloons and kites, along with the increasingly more advanced rockets, mortars, and such, have now been added to the terror menu as well, setting ablaze thousands of acres of Israeli farmland, wildlife areas, and attempting to murder as many Jews and destroy as much other property as possible.

Again, what other nation would put up with this?

Furthermore, no one, more than Israel, has tried as hard as humanly possible to pinpoint its attacks...and has indeed suffered, itself, in many ways because of this. Israel has repeatedly opted to not taking out prime terror targets because of a civilian presence (later backfiring on Jews), and so forth.

So, now please pay especially close attention to what follows:

Unlike Arabs decapitating Jewish babies asleep in their homes, deliberately slaughtering students in schools as per the above, Linda Gradstein NPR program, and so forth, the plain, unfortunate fact is that Arabs harboring murderers and their collaborators must be recognized for what the Geneva Conventions say they are...a military target.

Article #51/7

The presence of the civilian population shall not be used to render certain points or areas immune from military operations, in particular in attempts to shield military objectives from attack…

Article #58b:

The parties to the conflict shall…avoid locating military objectives within or near densely populated areas…

Arab terror headquarters and dens are typically set up in, or adjacent to, civilian apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, and so forth.

Article #51/2:

The civilian population…shall not be the object of attack. Acts of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited…Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited.

Arabs typically target Israeli civilians.

You see, regardless of what assorted overt and covert antisemites say, the Hebraic Prophetic legacy of morality, mercy, ethics, and justice has unfortunately backfired on too many Jews. They simply can’t find enough other cheeks to turn to enemies who would have their heads on pikes. How many Christian nations would turn their own cheeks facing what Israel faces?

As the Hebrew Bible commands "Thou Shalt Not Murder (not kill)," allowing for self defense, Jews (or anyone) are not expected to watch their innocents get massacred in restaurants, on buses, in schools, pizzerias, etc. and not take action to prevent the slaughter.

Should be a no-brainer…right?

But not so for too many of my Tribe (not to mention others) who, at best, prefer to jump on the “moral equivalence” bandwagon of the world’s assorted hypocrites.

And too often assorted overt and covert antisemites and "just" the anti-Zionists are just really one of the same. After Auschwitz, it’s simply more politically correct to openly direct hatred, double standards, and such towards the Jew of the Nations rather than towards individual Jews themselves.

We've always had Jews like Linda Gradstein and many other of her colleagues associated with NPR and others. Some of the most duplicitous professors on campus, media folks, and Arabist-dominated State Department attack dogs have also been at least nominally Jews. You know, the ones who grill Israeli officials, but give Arabs a free ride. Television's Chris Wallace's daddy, Mike Wallace, and Larry King especially come to mind.

The yeshiva students who were massacred back in 2008 represented some of the best of Israel reborn. Investigations later revealed that they were most likely killed by weapons America (Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and the State Department) pressured Israel to supply Arab “moderates” with.

It appears that another storm is fast approaching on Israel's southern border.

Please keep all of this in mind if you decide to pass judgement...

Gerald A. Honigman is an educator who has done extensive doctoral studies in Mid-East Affairs and has conducted counter-Arab propaganda programs for college youth. He gives lectures and participates in debates around the U.S. Read his new book to be found at http://q4j-middle-east.com. See here for a real eye-opener https://ekurd.net/arabism-zionism-journeys-2019-01-12