Gaza 'balloon terror' ignites 35 fires in southern Israel

Gaza terrorists send Israelis running to bomb shelters, cause nearly three dozen wildfires in Israel.

An air raid siren sounded on Saturday evening in the Gaza-area towns of Sderot and Ibim, in Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council, sending residents running to bomb shelters.

The IDF later updated that the sirens were activated by a failed rocket launch, which fell within Gaza.

Also on Saturday, 35 fires were ignited by incendiary balloons launched into Israel by Gaza terrorists. The fires were confirmed by Israel's Fire and Rescue Services to have been sparked by incendiary balloons, following examinations of the sites.

On Friday, air raid sirens sounded in several Israeli towns located near the Gaza border, and the IDF reported that the Iron Dome missile defense system shot down one rocket.

On Saturday morning, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the Gaza terror organizations sent a message to Israel via a third party, warning that if Israel resumes its eliminations of Hamas leaders, the terror groups will see that as a declaration of war and launch a harsh and widescale response against Israel.