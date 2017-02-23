We will never forget: The Merkaz Harav Massacre

Memorial on Thursday for the 8 young Torah scholars brutally murdered nine years ago. Watch the video that tells the story.

They would have been in their twenties or thirties today, most or all married and raising young families. But that was not to be.

As they were studying the Torah they loved, heads bent over the holy tomes in the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva library so as not to waste time before the party planned for the start of the month of Adar, a terrorist who had worked at the yeshiva cut them down with a machine gun.

The holy books drenched in blood were a tragic reminder of another time in Jewish history, when other barbarians, Crusader mobs, mowed down Torah scholars studying in the Beit Midrash.

On Thursday evening at 5 p.m. a memorial will be held at Merkaz Harav Yeshiva, Religious Zionism's flagship yeshiva located in Jerusalem, commemorating the young scholars martyred nine years ago in the heinous 2008 terrorist attack.

Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Yaakov Shapira and well known rabbis will memorialize the students and provide words of comfort and faith to the bereaved parents and siblings as well as former classmates who come from near and far to join the yeshiva's students at the event. Yeshiva high school principal, Rabbi David Simkhon, interviewed on Reshet Moreshet radio station on Wednesday, said that three of the victims' brothers currently attend the school.

The victims, two from the post high-school yeshiva and others from its high school, were:

Doron Mehereta, 26, of Ashdod;

Ro'i Aharon Rote, 18, of Elkanah in Samaria (Shomron),

Yonadav Haim Hirschfeld, 19, of Kokhav HaShachar (Shomron);

Yochai Lipshitz, 18, of the Old City of Jerusalem;

Yonatan Yitzchak Eldar, 16, of Shilo (Shomron);

Neriah Cohen, 15, of Jerusalem;

Segev Pniel Avichayil, 15, of Neveh Daniel in Gush Etzion and

Avraham David Moses, 16, of Efrat, Gush Etzion

May G-d avenge their blood.