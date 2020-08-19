Qatari newspaper: Israel may eliminate Hamas leaders

Israel may return to policy of eliminating Hamas leaders, report says.

A Palestinian Authority source spoke with Qatar's Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, claiming that an Egyptian delegation warned Hamas this week that Israel may return to its policy of eliminating Hamas leaders.

The list of targets includes Hamas lader Yahya Sinwar, and Marwan Issa, who heads Hamas' military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Israel Hayom reported.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the IDF attacked a Hamas compound in Gaza, in retaliation for rocket fire on Israeli civilians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Red Alert siren sounded in Ashkelon. The IDF said that one rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

As a result of the rocket launch, three people - a 55-year-old women and two girls aged 7 and 10 - suffered injuries while running to a bomb shelter. The three were transferred to the city's Barzilai Medical Center for medical treatment.