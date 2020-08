Residents of Ashkelon hear explosion after Red Alert siren sounds. IDF confirms rocket launch from Gaza.

The Red Alert siren sounded in Ashkelon shortly before 9 PM Tuesday night.

Residents reported hearing echoes of explosions in the Ashkelon area and in Kibbutz Zikim. Magen David Adom did not receive any reports of casualties.

The IDF stated: "Following the report of a siren, one rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory."

The rocket launches comes amid a spate of incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza. 39 fires were caused by balloons launched from Gaza today.