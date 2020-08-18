IDF attacks Hamas military compound in Gaza

Attack carried out in response to rocket fire and firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza.

IDF fighter jets and aircraft on Tuesday evening attacked a number of additional Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack targeted a military compound of one of the special units of the Hamas terrorist organization, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The statement also noted that "the attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory earlier tonight and to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory during the day."

“The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and is prepared and willing to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, and will bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens,” said the IDF statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Red Alert siren sounded in Ashkelon. The IDF said that one rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The rocket attack came amid a spate of incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza. 39 fires were caused by balloons launched from Gaza during the day on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday evening with the heads of the local authorities in the Gaza envelope as incendiary and explosive balloons continue to be launched from the Gaza Strip.

"We have adopted the same response to arson as we have to rockets. We have been working for ten days in a row to bomb the infrastructure of Hamas and the other terrorist organizations. We are also imposing various sanctions in areas that are important to Hamas as well," Netanyahu assured the leaders.