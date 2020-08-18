Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan is convinced that the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria has not been removed from the government's agenda despite the agreement to suspend the move as part of last week's peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.

"I do not think there is a discourse on a Palestinian state and it is not on the agenda. I do understand the frustration regarding the application of sovereignty," Erdan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

back in 2014 when Abbas went to the UN and unilaterally declared a state. I thought this was the opportunity to exercise our right to the land of Israel at the right time and to show the world that we will never withdraw from our settlements and grip on Judea and Samaria," the ambassador noted.

''It cannot be ignored that the one who brought it up now and recognized the opportunity with the current administration was the Prime Minister. He is the one who pledged to promote the application of sovereignty, he put it on the agenda and coordinated with the US administration," he added.

"There is something a little unfair in coming to him with allegations when he is not the one who changed his position, but the US administration, which for a variety of reasons preferred to reject this decision. We need its backing for its implementation in order to stop decisions against us in the Security Council that could pass without a US veto," Erdan stated.

According to Erdan, the agreement with the UAE is itself a statement on the issue of statement. . "In my opinion, we received something in return that is no less important to me, precisely in this context of our sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. A decades-old paradigm has been broken here, according to which it is impossible to achieve peace and normalization with Arab countries without bowing to Palestinian demands for a withdrawal to the 1967 lines."

"Here, an advanced Arab state has broken that paradigm, and it will be followed by more states. This will also increase the chances that there will be a Palestinian leadership in the future that will understand that no one will wait for them and that if they do not give up their delusional and extreme demands they will find themselves isolated in the end.

"I think the agreement with the UAE fits in the context of the national right-wing [positions]. Today I am a diplomat who cannot comment on political positions, but everyone knows where I come from.and what my positions are. This has value for our demand and our insistence on keeping all of the settlements in Judea and Samaria in whatever scenario may arise in the future," Erdan said.

Yesterday, Ambassador Erdan sent an official letter to the members of the Security Council containing intelligence material proving that Hezbollah terrorists infiltrated into Israel last month. The photograph attached to the complaint shows evidence of the terrorist cell's route from Lebanon to the Mount Dov area in Israel via the Blue Line, contrary to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's false claims that no such infiltration took place.

Ambassador Erdan stated: "Hezbollah's terrorist operations, which violate Security Council resolutions, could lead to disaster and wreak havoc on Lebanon. The role of the UNIFIL force is to prevent these operations and to prevent Hezbollah from turning southern Lebanon into its own terrorist base. If UNIFIL is unable to fulfill this mission, then its existence should be in doubt."