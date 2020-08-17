Amb. Erdan presents evidence of Hezbollah infiltration to UN

On Monday, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, sent an official letter of complaint to the members of the Security Council containing intelligence material proving that Hezbollah terrorists infiltrated into Israel last month. The photograph attached to the complaint shows evidence of the terrorist cell's route from Lebanon to the Mount Dov area in Israel via the Blue Line, contrary to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's false claims that no such infiltration took place.

Ambassador Erdan stated: "Hezbollah's terrorist operations, which violate Security Council resolutions, could lead to disaster and wreak havoc on Lebanon. The role of the UNIFIL force is to prevent these operations and to prevent Hezbollah from turning southern Lebanon into its own terrorist base. If UNIFIL is unable to fulfill this mission, then its existence should be in doubt."



Ambassador Erdan's request comes as the Security Council continues discussions on the continuation of UNIFIL's mandate, which expires at the end of this month. In parallel discussions, Israel and the United States are leading a joint diplomatic effort to change the UNIFIL mandate so that it functions as an effective force, including broadening access and oversight capabilities in areas where Hezbollah operates.